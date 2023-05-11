Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 618 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $314.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.89 and a 200 day moving average of $317.51. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

