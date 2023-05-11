27,750 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

