BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,196 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

