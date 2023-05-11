Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

FAST opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

