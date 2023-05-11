Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.87 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Public Storage by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSA opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.86. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

