Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after acquiring an additional 960,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.