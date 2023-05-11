Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 49,052 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $335.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.