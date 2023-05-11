Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,754 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

NYSE SE opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

