Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 44,041 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 356.67, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

