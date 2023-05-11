Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,034 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

