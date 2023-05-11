Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $53,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.