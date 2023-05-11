Arizona State Retirement System Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.