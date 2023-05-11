Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 14,693 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 605.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $301.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

