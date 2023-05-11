Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

