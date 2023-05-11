Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 249,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of Claros Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a current ratio of 44.98. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.19%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

