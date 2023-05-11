Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Announces Earnings Results

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

TSE:ACD opened at C$6.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.46. Accord Financial has a 1-year low of C$6.20 and a 1-year high of C$9.50.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

