Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.