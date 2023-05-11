Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 106,820 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after buying an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after buying an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

