Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.41 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,253,000 after acquiring an additional 543,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

