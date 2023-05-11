Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 203.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

