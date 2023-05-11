VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,303,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $259.83 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.09 and a 200-day moving average of $297.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.