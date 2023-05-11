Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.48 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,860 shares of company stock worth $2,064,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

TT stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.85. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

