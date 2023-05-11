Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.30 million.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Pixelworks stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.32%. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

PXLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $289,972.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $117,051.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,116.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $289,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,716 shares of company stock worth $147,736. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pixelworks by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

