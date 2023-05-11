WeWork (NYSE:WE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. WeWork updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
WeWork Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of WE stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. WeWork has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WeWork by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
