Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 139 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $681.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

