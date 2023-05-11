Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Issues Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.04), reports.

Shares of APS opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.48.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

