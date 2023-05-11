W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The business had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 1.4 %

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 77,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

