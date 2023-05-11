Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.46)-($0.40) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $123-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.09 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

