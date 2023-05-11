Cummins Inc. (CMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 2.5 %

CMI stock opened at $215.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $12,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.