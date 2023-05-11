Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $37.70. Wayfair shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2,181,842 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Wayfair Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

