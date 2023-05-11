Valero Energy Co. (VLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Valero Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
VLO stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
