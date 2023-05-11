Victrex plc (VCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,533.25 ($19.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,701.49. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,479 ($18.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,736.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($29.15) to GBX 2,280 ($28.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Victrex

About Victrex

In related news, insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($19,154.57). Also, insider Janet E. Ashdown purchased 1,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($23.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,481.25 ($24,582.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,056 shares of company stock worth $3,495,218. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

