Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on August 10th

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TET opened at GBX 708 ($8.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3,285.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 624.40. Treatt has a 12 month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 920 ($11.61).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.84) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Philip O'Connor bought 6,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £36,090.50 ($45,540.06). In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 3,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895 ($25,104.10). Corporate insiders own 11.07% of the company's stock.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

