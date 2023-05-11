Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Shares of BPYPO stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73.
