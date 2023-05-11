Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BPYPO stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.