Trinity Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

