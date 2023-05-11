Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $42.45

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $40.06. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 42,842 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 48.84% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.