Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.9 %

BPYPM opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $23.83.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.