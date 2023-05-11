Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.9 %
BPYPM opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $23.83.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
