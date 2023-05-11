Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.44

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORIT stock opened at GBX 103.02 ($1.30) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.02. The company has a market cap of £581.99 million, a P/E ratio of 787.69 and a beta of 0.14. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 88.95 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.40 ($1.47).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

