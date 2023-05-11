Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.50. Braskem shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 798,705 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Braskem Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Stories

