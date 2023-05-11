Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

