Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

