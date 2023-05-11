Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 29th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
LON DEC opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £888.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.27, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.65. Diversified Energy has a one year low of GBX 89.50 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 144 ($1.82).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
Read More
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.