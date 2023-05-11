Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 29th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

LON DEC opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £888.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.27, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.65. Diversified Energy has a one year low of GBX 89.50 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 144 ($1.82).

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 14,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,782.33). Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.