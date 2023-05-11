CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.
CTI BioPharma Trading Up 85.3 %
Shares of CTIC opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.