CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 85.3 %

Shares of CTIC opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.