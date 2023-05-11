CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDO stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

