Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Cutera stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cutera by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 252,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Cutera by 45.4% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cutera by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

