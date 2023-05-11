Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $7.91. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 404,042 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 314.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,396 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

