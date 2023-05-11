Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Up to $69.27

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.27, but opened at $71.38. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 125,075 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

