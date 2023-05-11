Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.20. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.