Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.20. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.