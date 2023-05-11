Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider Buys $28,460.00 in Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider Audrey Duncan purchased 2,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ TCBX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
