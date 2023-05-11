Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider Buys $28,460.00 in Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider Audrey Duncan purchased 2,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

