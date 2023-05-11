Stephen M. Cutler Acquires 7,250 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $759.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LendingClub by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Further Reading

