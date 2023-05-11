DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $7.70. DocGo shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 640,927 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.